WATSONTOWN — Ford vs. Chevy. John Deere vs. Cub Cadet. Eagles vs. Steelers.
Friendly banter surrounding those topics are among the many discussions which break out among a group of friends who meet twice per week for breakfast at a Watsontown restaurant.
Pastor Mike Reece, of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, said the group of friends who meet regularly at Buzz's Pizzas and Subs have come to be known as "breakfast buddies."
"I have been coming in (to the restaurant), as a pastor in the community, for the last 10 to 12 years," Reece said.
While the majority of the approximately one-dozen "breakfast buddies" attend Reece's church, they are often joined by others who do not attend services there.
"The (Watsontown) police chief comes in and joins us, on occasion, the former mayor, Dave Hontz," Reece said.
Business owner Buzz Reynolds often sits down for breakfast with the group, which includes his brothers Irvin Reynolds and Emmett "Pick" Reynolds.
"Where else are you going to find three brothers in their 80s sitting at the same table?" Buzz asked. "The oldest brother, that's me, tries to keep them straight."
He added that it's special to spend time with his brothers.
"We're running out of time here, so you have to get together with your brothers when you can," Buzz said. "It's better than to have them in a nursing home."
He enjoys the various discussions which break out among the buddies.
"We get to talking about religion sometimes," Buzz said. "We talk about world affairs. We get onto politics a lot."
"During hunting season, hunting comes up quiet frequently," Reece said.
He joked that "most of the (hunting) stories" which are told are true.
The group typically spends about one hour together.
"Where else can you go to a place like Buzz's, sit down and have coffee and enjoy time with others?" Janet Cromley, one of the buddies, asked. "So many other places, you feel rushed."
While there is friendly banter among the buddies, Reece noted they always respect one another.
"He's an Eagle's fan," Reece said, while laughing and pointing to buddy Larry Grove. "That pushes respect."
"You mean there's another team out there?" Grove quickly shot back, while smiling.
Cromley and her brother Randy Cromley became members of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church after getting to know the "breakfast buddies" while regularly patronizing Buzz's.
Janet said she and her brother had been looking for a church to join after their mother passed away.
"It was fantastic (to meet Reece through Buzz's)," she said. "The people that go to the church are so kind."
Scrapple is among her favorite items to order for breakfast. She also enjoys the restaurant's chocolate cake, with peanut butter icing.
Randy enjoys the camaraderie of the breakfasts.
"I just love the people and love to be around people and talk to them," he said. "I (repair) lawn mowers so I like to talk about that.
"These guys like John Deere," Randy said, while smiling and adding that he prefers Cub Cadet tractors.
Throughout the years of the breakfast buddies getting together, Reece said older members have passed away.
"A number of people that have been part of the breakfast buddies, I've befriended," Reece said. "I've been pastors in their lives."
As a pastor, he has also conducted funerals for those who attended the breakfasts and later passed away.
"That's difficult," Reece said. "One was a brother to the Reynolds boys."
The future ability of the breakfast buddies to meet is in question.
Due to one of his employees about to leave their position, Buzz is unsure if he will be able to keep the restaurant open in the mornings and early afternoons.
"If we're not able to get somebody, we'll open up about 4 in the afternoon," he said, adding that he's hopeful the restaurant will be able to remain open during the morning and early afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.