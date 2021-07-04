LEWISBURG — The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, located at 18 Market St., Lewisburg, will reopen Wednesday, July 7.
The library's summer hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Rev. Barbara Yorks has been named head librarian.
