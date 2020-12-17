CLEARFIELD - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to continuing closures and restriction across the north-central region.
Interstate 80 westbound remains closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south. PennDOT does not expect the roadway to re-open until after noon today.
Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route. Motorists are asked to be patient as responders work to get the roadway open. Follow detour signing and directions.
