TURBOTVILLE — As he stood surrounded by a group of eight elementary school students on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack spoke to the students about the significant role they played in a historic groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday afternoon.
"You can tell all of your friends you got to help build the school," Hack said, to the students.
The students, representing each of the eight regions in upper Northumberland and Union counties served by the district, were the center of attention during the ceremony. The children were able to thrust first shovels into the ground to mark the beginning of construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school.
"They are going to be the students occupying this building," Hack said, following the ceremony. "They will be able to take advantage of the (athletic) facilities."
He said the the project in general is being carried out with the children in mind.
"Today was about them," Hack said. "This whole project is about our students. Regardless of the logistical challenges we, as the adults, have faced and will continue to experience, this new building represents the future of Warrior Run, of which (the students) are a part."
The school board on March 1 approved $28.7 million in contracts for construction of the elementary school, and to renovate the facility's athletic stadium.
Hack said during his formal remarks that 25 different school board members have been involved with the project over the past 10 years.
The building, it was noted during the ceremony, will serve students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The current middle school/high school buildings will be realigned to serve students in seventh through 12th grade.
Hack noted both during and after the ceremony that one of the shovels used in the groundbreaking was utilized during a ceremony held in 1957 to mark the beginning of construction of the current middle school building.
Hack said the shovel was mounted near the entrance to the middle school auditorium and was provided for the 1957 ceremony by the Turbotville High School Student Council.
Dan Truckenmiller, a current board member, said it's possible his great uncle, the late Fred Truckenmiller, may have used the shovel during that ceremony.
Dan said his great uncle served on the original Warrior Run school board when the middle school was originally constructed to serve as a high school.
"It's really great to be part of the heritage of the Warrior Run School District," Dan said.
He also noted there's a general positive feeling across the community about the construction of the new elementary school.
"I've heard a lot of positive comments, a lot of excitement," Dan said.
As part of his remarks during the ceremony, board President Doug Whitmoyer said he was skeptical when the vote was initially made to close the Watsontown Elementary School building.
The building was vacated at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
"Early on, I couldn't understand why we wanted to close the Watsontown school," Whitmoyer said. "Looking back, I can clearly see the handwriting on the wall."
A portion of the Watsontown building is now leased to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) for its programming. Another portion of the building is leased by the Luzerne County Community College.
Whitmoyer spoke of his support now for the project. He offered thanks to current and past board members who have been involved with the process, as well as Hack for his leadership.
"It's been a long road," he said. "We've learned a lot about sewer and PennDOT."
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) was among the speakers during the ceremony.
He noted that Lewis Township, where the Warrior Run complex is located, was granted $1.5 million from the H2O PA and PA Small Water and Sewer programs for improvements to its wastewater treatment system.
In a release issued last year on the funding, it was noted that the improvements will include extending service to 19 homes along Schell and Koch Road, and for an extension of service at Susquehanna Trail that ties in 73 residential customers and the Warrior Run School District.
In addition to that funding, Gordner said th he hopes to within the next month be able to announce funding for a roadway project in the area of the school.
When he first came into office, Gordner said the Warrior Run area was one of the first places that late Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108) took him to visit.
"(Phillips) made it clear his love of upper Northumberland County," Gordner said. "He wanted to make sure I understood the importance of upper Northumberland County."
He also praised the district for incorporating the elementary students into the groundbreaking ceremony.
"It's great to have students (here) that three years from today will be in that building," Gordner said.
He added that their children and grandchildren will also likely be educated in the building.
Over the next two weeks, Hack said community members who pass by the facility will notice construction of the new elementary school picking up pace.
It was noted during a November school board meeting that the building project is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year's holiday break.
