WATSONTOWN — California Grange 941 recently hosted a series of events, and has several upcoming.
During a meeting held Monday, July 10, Brian Benfer presented an aerial video of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
More than 100 people attended Community History Day, with a Van Wagner concert, held Sunday, July 16.
Historians Robert Beiber, John Marr, Tyler Dombroski and Leon Hagenbuch were on hand to start off the History Circle, covering the 17th through 21st centuries in the local area.
The event was held in support of the Raised Right Here National Grange Membership Campaign. A grange table included sales of cookbooks, T-shirts, aprons, and needlework items, long with membership information. Six antique cars cruised in for the afternoon, and participants enjoyed ice cream by Ard’s Freeze-In-Point truck, along with hot dogs, hamburgers, pierogies and other sides and drinks sold by Troop 622 Boy Scouts from Turbotville. In the park, a large sidewalk chalk quilt square was available for kids to color, and a table with indoor quilt block coloring was also provided.
At the 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, grange meeting a Travelogue program will be presented by Louise and John Nogle, with refreshments to follow the meeting.
The 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, meeting will consist of preparations for the chicken barbecue, to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
For more information on becoming a member of the Grange, contact either Bob Pardoe at 570-524-7625 or Sharon Waltman at 570-316-3538. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the grange hall, 17 California Road, Watsontown.
