LEWISBURG — A dramatic adaptation of a classic novel originally written for children will be staged over two weekends by the RiverStage Community Theatre.
“The Secret Garden” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12 and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. A matinee performance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Visit www.riverstagetheatre.org for more information.
Director Peter Wiley explained “The Secret Garden” was based on a book published in 1911 and since adapted for the stage. Though the original by Frances Hodgson Burnett was for young people, Wiley predicted the story would resonate with adults in part because so many have read it.
“The Secret Garden” would also ring true in view of the events of the last two years.
“The characters in this story are people who have had their lives affected by illness and disaster,” Wiley said. “The main character, Mary (Ketaki Hutchinson), loses her parents to a cholera epidemic. The young boy who is a character in it is a shut-in who thinks he may die because he has some kind of unnamed illness.”
Wiley said audiences will likely identify with renewal and recovery as such losses have often hit close to home. The play was recommended for audiences age 8 and up.
“When (‘The Secret Garden’) came out in 1911, medicine wasn’t what it is (now), so a lot of people had direct experience of losing people to disease or what we would think of as simple injuries,” Wiley said. “It had a meaning at that time which we might have missed two years ago. But now, many people have had this kind of experience.”
Wiley said the lead players, all young actors, have been putting their previous experience to good use. A unique feature of the production is “The Robin,” played by Ralph Sayers dressed as a Morris dancer holding a puppet European robin. Sound effects integrate the bird into the staging.
“The Secret Garden” includes grownup community theater talent as well as young performers who have been seen in scholastic stage productions.
Among them are Ketaki Hutchinson (Mary), Orissa Reed (Colin), Caleb Rosinski (Dickon), Sarah Bell (Martha) and Joanne Lauver (Mrs. Medlock). Mr. Craven (Pete Zerbe), Dr. Craven (Andrew Confair), Elaine Pfeil (Bea Weatherstaff) and The Robin (Ralph Sayers) also appear.
