This week, we’re driving the 2022 MINI Cooper S Convertible, a sporty little car built to deliver enhanced driving abilities in a top-down, ragtop formula. Wrapped in a MINI Cooper short wheelbase design, this 2022 version is just one of five trims available in both short and long wheelbase models.
Further, even though it’s not an official John Cooper performance model, it still delivers the outstanding, hug the ground driving characteristics MINIs are noted for.
New features for ’22 convertibles are special wheels, redesigned front and back grilles, standard LED headlights, “Union Jack” (United Kingdom Flag) style tail lights, and air deflector curtains for a more aerodynamic drive when the top is down.
Our S Convertible arrived with a base price of $31,900, although you can get into the entry MINI two-door for just $22,900. Four additional MINIs are available, including the Mini 4-door hardtop at $23,900; MINI Countryman SAV at $29,100; larger wheelbase MINI Clubman at $29,900; and the entry MINI Convertible at $27,900. Each trim level offers a lower cost Cooper, then a Cooper S and finally a performance John Cooper Works trim that will add about $10,000 more to the entry model price.
Our S trim Cooper convertible is the mid-level, of which I’d be quick to recommend had I not driven one too many John Cooper Works models in the past. Still, dollar-for-dollar and in the interest of my readers, the S trim offers a nice combination of driving fun and amenities to please most consumers’ tastes. Specifically, the S Model has 55-more horsepower then the entry MINI Cooper Hardtops, and it sure feels that way when you depress the go pedal.
Available in either front or AWD in short and long wheelbase trims, the longer wheelbase models offer MINI consumers room for the family in addition to a little more cargo room. The Cooper Hardtop trims don’t offer the 4x4 mechanicals, but every other model does. If you are an electric car enthusiast, MINI Coopers are available fully “electrified” starting at $29,900 for the 2-Door Hardtop and a Countryman All4 Electric at $41,250. Both come with a 184-horse electric motor and your dealer will explain everything when you visit.
Today’s MINI Cooper Convertible receives final assembly in Born, Netherlands, and its German heritage is spiced with parts coming from the United Kingdom while the drivetrain features a transmission from Japan and engine components from the homeland.
And since I always try and give a bit of history or some trivia in my reviews, this time it’s about front-wheel-drive. Specifically, the first ever successfully introduced front-drive car came in the initial MINI. Thanks to MINI founder John Cooper, the success he realized with his Cooper front-drive Formula 1 race car became the stimulus that started the entire FWD movement. The MINI’s debut in 1959 with Cooper’s transverse engine/transmission setup was the catalyst, followed by other European manufacturers incorporating this front-drive, transverse (sideways) engine theory. Included were Volkswagen, Fiat and Peugeot and Japanese builders Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Toyota joining the fray. (Remember, a front-drive transverse engine/transmission unit is different from just front wheel drive, which dates back to 1929 with a BSA three-wheeler vehicle and a 1929 Ruxton car, the latter built in Philadelphia).
Now, on to our 2022 MINI Convertible S.
Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder that delivers 189-horsepower and 207 lb. ft. of torque. Included in an Iconic Trim optional package is a high-tech seven-speed, dual-clutch sport paddle shift automatic transmission that allows our little MINI to speed to 60-mph in just 6.7 seconds. A six-speed Getrag manual comes standard on the MINI if you still like to shift. (Yes, I still do).
Speaking of the Iconic Trim option, it will set you back $7,500 but includes perhaps everything a consumer desires. Included are the aforementioned dual-clutch automatic, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, power folding mirrors, comfort access keyless entry, convertible wind deflector, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch Pirelli P-Zero run flat performance summer tires, S specific alloy wheels, great sounding Harmon Kardon stereo system, storage package and S trim exterior touches. Also included in this option is MINI’s Touchscreen Navigation Plus, including head-up display, smartphone compatibility with wireless charging, dynamic digital cluster, easy to use navigation system and much more. If you break it all down, it’s worth the $7,500.
Two additional options, a $100 silver bonnet (hood) stripes and $500 for a nice “MINI Yours” enhanced soft top brought the final retail to $40,850 with $850 destination included.
Underneath, MINI ’s performance-bred suspension includes dynamic stability control, lightweight MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup, and excellent four-wheel disc brakes with electronic brake force distribution. Not surprisingly, it’s on the road where the MINI shows its true DNA, as those who take pleasure in a good handling, energetic car will revel in MINIs driving characteristics.
To assist further, there are three selectable drive modes to choose from including Sport, Mid or Green, with a “go-kart” handling mode found in the Sport setting. The feedback through the steering wheel is excellent thanks to the quality suspension, low center of gravity and those Pirelli traction hungry tires. The MPG numbers are also noteworthy as 27 city and 36 highway are decent.
The power soft top folds up smoothly in 18 seconds flat – at speeds of up to 18 mph. Fold your top up or down, or opt for sunroof mode, which lets the breeze in while you cruise. You can also make your MINI a little more outgoing with a ‘MINI Yours’ soft top, featuring a woven Union Jack design that our tester came with for an additional $500.
Inside, MINI S Convertible features a cabin that is roomy fore, but not so much aft as rear legroom is nearly non-existent. Our MINI S two-door convertible makes access to the rear seat extremely cumbersome, but it’s something the consumer is aware of before the purchase. Further, once you get into the back seat, you better hope the drive is a short one as you’ll be pretty crunched if you are an adult.
As for cargo, there is little space in the trunk, and I’m not sure even a single suitcase or set of golf clubs will fit. Clearly, if you need to take a trip with another person and you need room for three suitcases and golf bags, you’re out of luck. You’ll just have to move up to a Clubman four-door to take care of the problem.
On the safety side, six airbags and all the emergency driver assist features are standard. Special S trim interior features include badges and seats that complement the overall BMW quality build and makes for an overall enjoyable, roadworthy experience.
Consumers will enjoy a long list of standard features including high-tech items like active driver assist, Bluetooth, lane departure alerts, forward collision assist, high beam assist, one year of free SiriusXM, Apple Car Play, and much more.
Important numbers include a 98.2-inch wheelbase, 11.6-gallon fuel tank, 3,033-lb. curb weight and just 7.6 cu. ft. of cargo space due to the necessary convertible mechanicals.
We recently drove a John Cooper model race-bred MINI Cooper and gave it very high marks. As for the convertible, it’s clearly not the car for everyone being of a mini-compact design with little room for other than the driver and passenger. Yet for those who own one, they know the fun this car delivers if driving is a “love” and needs like cargo and rear passengers are secondary.
