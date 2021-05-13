NORTHUMBERLAND — Luzerne County Community College will hold a virtual open house at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, for its Northumberland Center.
Information on programs of study, financial aid, career exploration, and student services will be available.
For more information, or to register, call the Northumberland Regional Higher Education Center at 570-740-0290, email llaniewski@luzerne.edu or go to www.luzerne.edu/admissions/openhouse.
