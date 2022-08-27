MILTON — The Milton middle school/high school campus featured a sea of black and orange Friday as hundreds of students decked out in school colors came together for a pep rally, in anticipation of the first game to be played at a newly renovated athletic stadium.
Originally intended to be held in the new stadium, the pep rally was moved to the high school gym as the final lines were being painted on the stadium's synthetic track surface.
On Friday evening, the Milton Black Panthers took on South Williamsport in the first football game of the season, and the first since the stadium received a multi-million dollar facelift.
Athletic Director Rod Harris ramped up enthusiasm for both the pep rally, and the new stadium, to kick off the rally.
"I've been doing this for 14 years," Harris said, to the crowded gymnasium. "This has the possibility of being the best pep rally ever."
The district's new superintendent, Dr. John Bickhart, introduced Harris and hinted that more activities will be coming down the pike to hype the growing community spirit in the district.
"We're going to continue to do some more things like this that bring us together, to grow school pride," he said.
Bickhart also praised Harris and cheerleading Coach Traci Ferguson for their passion for Milton athletics. He said many staff members have a passion for the district.
Prior to the pep rally, Harris noted the excitement throughout the school district for the new stadium.
"This has been a long-time coming," Harris said. "We've been two, three years into this process. The kids have been seeing it. The turf is down, the track is down."
While pre-game pep rallies have traditionally been held for high school students, he said it was important to also incorporate the middle school student body into the rally being held before the first game at the newly renovated stadium.
"We want to generate the excitement through (the middle school students) also," Harris said. "They are the future athletes that are coming. We just want to continue to change the culture here at Milton, and build that panther pride."
The stadium was renovated as part of a $14.1 million project, which also included the construction of a health and wellness facility at the rear of the high school. That building is also now complete.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in April 2021.
The stadium features a turf field, eight-lane synthetic track, a new concession stand, ticket booths and grandstands with football locker rooms underneath.
"(Contractors) were laying the track all summer," Harris said. "They got started the beginning of July. It took them all of July, the first two weeks of August to get it finished."
The football and soccer teams have been practicing on the turf.
"Football, the kids are loving it," Harris said. "They've got a beautiful locker room... The intensity level that we have at practices is allowing us to accomplish a lot more than we have (in the past).
"There is a huge sense of pride right now, here in our district."
Harris said there's a possibility the new stadium could host district football, soccer and field hockey playoffs this fall. Whether Milton is selected will depend on which teams are playing.
Along with the new facilities, Harris said Milton is unveiling a new program for admission into sporting events. Senior citizens 62 and older who live within the school district are entitled to a free gold pass.
That pass, Harris explained, can be used to attend any home sporting event.
Free entry into sporting events will also be granted to district students. Those in kindergarten through fifth grade will be admitted free into sporting events with a paying adult.
Students in grades six through 12 will be admitted into sporting events at no charge when they show their student identification.
"We wanted to continue changing the culture and building that panther pride," Harris said. "We want to make sure all of our students are able to enjoy (the games).
"We're hoping to do this every year, moving forward."
Just seven miles away, excitement also surrounded the Friday night debut of the Warrior Run School District's newly renovated stadium.
The Defenders hosted Muncy for the school's first football game of the season, and first at the recently renovated stadium near Turbotville.
The game featured a "white out," with Warrior Run fans dressed in white to honor the memory of Hunter Reynolds, a middle school student who was killed in an automobile crash earlier this year.
The school board in March 2021 awarded $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school at the middle school/high school complex. The contracts included renovations to the high school athletic stadium.
In December, the board approved $2.8 million in contracts for the construction of a fieldhouse at the stadium.
While the elementary school and fieldhouse remain under construction, excitement was in the air as the stadium hosted its first game.
Like the Milton stadium, Warrior Run's also features a turf field and synthetic track.
"The new stadium is certainly the talk of the Warrior Run community," Athletic Director Greg Watson said. "Everyone is excited about the stadium, not only for football games, but also for boys and girls soccer, field hockey.
"It is a beautiful multi-use stadium."
Doug Whitmoyer, Warrior Run school board president, said the stadium project might not have occurred had it not been for being able to integrate the field into the stormwater management plan for the new school construction.
"They proposed we could use the stone under the turf field to help disperse our stormwater," Whitmoyer said. "I looked at it as a gain. We didn't lose any acreage to a stormwater pond."
He said a well-attended scrimmage was held on the field prior to Friday's debut football game.
Whitmoyer noted that construction of the fieldhouse is expected to be complete this fall.
"They have most of the brick on it," he said, of the fieldhouse. "They don't have the roof on it, at this point. There's a protective layer on it."
Due to supply chain issues, Whitmoyer said it's doubtful the new elementary school will be ready to host classes after the holiday break, as had initially been hoped for.
"Some (air conditioning) units didn't show up, flooring did not show up," he said.
While the turf field is in place, and the synthetic track has been laid, he noted that some work still needs to be completed at the stadium.
"There's still a lot to do inside there," Whitmoyer said. "People worked hard and got things presentable."
