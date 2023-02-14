LEWISBURG — More than 100 people listened carefully Monday evening as a renowned meteorologist disputing the theory of carbon dioxide and its role in global warming.
The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives welcomed one of its most popular speakers Tuesday evening, Joe Bastardi.
Bastardi is an outspoken denier of human-induced global warming whose public statements frequently contradict the scientific consensus on climate change.
He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Penn State in 1978 and worked for Accuweather from 1978 to 2011. He joined WeatherBell Analytics L.L.C. as chief forecaster in March 2011, and has served as chief meteorologist since October.
Bastardi described how he believes climate change and global warming/global cooling talk is pure nonsense
“I’m astounded about the intellectual curiosity of today’s young people,” said Bastardi.
He believes young people, and the public in general, are being fed “a fist full of lies” in order to push a green agenda by the far left.
Bastardi claimed the world was warmer in the 1930s than today, that the human contribution of carbon dioxide is too small to have any effect, and that warming is caused by sunspots and exchanges with warmer oceans.
“The United States produces .0000125 of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” said Bastardi. “In the entire geological history of the planet, there has been no known linkage between CO2 and temperatures.”
He also believes that the warmer temperatures at the North and South Poles are actually created deep within the oceans.
“We know virtually nothing about submarine volcanoes and their eruption processes on the sea floor,” said Bastardi.
He believes air temperature is a poor climate metric.
“Something is warming the ocean, it’s not the air, it’s volcanic activity that has increasingly ramped up since the early 1990s,” he said.
Bastardi explained that warmer ocean temperatures release more water vapor into the air creating warmer air temperatures, and it has nothing to do with carbon dioxide.
He believes the warmer oceans create more warm air vapor, which in turn creates storms in a more northern location due to the earth’s compensating wind pattern.
“You have to be ignorant to spout what leftists do on climate migrants,” said Bastardi.
From 1950 until 1990, he said ocean water temperatures were at normal temperatures. Bastardi claims the real warming of the earth did not start until the increase in oceanic seismic activity.
“The ocean warming creates weather and climates which is natures way of trying to correct an imbalance that is inherent in the design of the system,” said Bastardi.
“I’d plant one million trees, that would be the cheapest solution,” he said, while explaining how to correct the imbalance. “I’d also build more nuclear power plants.”
He says his research debunks the cause of global warming due to carbon dioxide.
“We are in a climate optimum not an emergency,” said Bastardi.
While it’s been mild and balmy this winter so far, Bastardi said that patterns are slowly changing and he expects a colder and snowier than normal March and April.
