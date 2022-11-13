MILTON — "There's nothing more exciting than a brand-new fire truck."
Those words by Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) perfectly reflected the atmosphere Saturday afternoon at the Milton Fire Department.
Fire department volunteers, borough and governmental officials and community members turned out for the dedication of the department's new $686,000 Pierce Enforcer fire engine.
Department Chief Scott Derr said $640,000 of the purchase was covered by federal American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for the Borough of Milton.
"We knew we needed (a new engine)," Derr said. "We didn't quite know how we were going to pay for it... That money came. It was a God-sent thing."
Derr said the new engine replaces a Grumman fire truck which was 30 years old.
"We were starting to have some issues with the pump," Derr said. "A couple of times, we came in for calls and it didn't start."
A nine-member committee of department volunteers started meeting two to three years ago to design and select the department's new engine. It took Pierce about nine months to construct the new piece of fire apparatus, Derr said.
In selecting the design for the new engine, Derr said committee members visited various fire departments across Pennsylvania to look at all of the options available.
It was specifically designed to fit the department's needs.
"We wanted to make sure we could still get (the engine) under the (Race Street) underpass," Derr said. "Our other (apparatus) won't fit."
In order to access fire hoses on the Grumman, Derr said volunteers had to climb onto the engine. That's not necessary with the new truck.
"You keep your feet on the ground, grab your hose and go," Derr said.
As construction of the engine wrapped up, four members of the department visited the Pierce factory in Wisconsin to inspect it.
"We had a list of every option, every nut and bolt that we specified for it," Derr said. "We went down the list, one item at a time.
"For two days, we went over the whole truck, front to bottom."
Volunteers with the department have been training with the engine since it arrived.
"We have six drivers trained, already, to operate it," Derr said. "We have taken it on a couple of calls.... After today, it will be (formally) in service."
Schlegel-Culver was among several elected officials to attend the event, along with Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12). Firefighters from White Deer and Turbot townships, along with Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, also attended.
Several Borough of Milton officials were in attendance, including council President Jamie Walker.
"This is a big deal," Walker said. "When I look at this (engine) it makes me so proud. I don't want to concentrate on just the truck.
"The members of Milton Company 15 that go out every day to protect our community... Thank you, on behalf of myself, this council and also my family," he continued. "I am grateful for each and every one of you."
Schlegel-Culver noted that it's evident borough council supports the fire department. Like Walker, she also praised the volunteers for their service.
"You are definitely a family," Schlegel-Culver said. "You have fun together. You take care of each other."
The ceremony included a prayer blessing over the new engine, as well as volunteers assisting with escorting the new engine into its garage bay.
The former engine was purchased by department volunteer Seth Heddings and his brother Heath Young. Heddings noted that the Grumman will be entered into parades and other community events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.