MILTON — Information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) indicates no further cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
According to weekly long-term care facility statistics released from the DOH, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents since the start of the facility's outbreak in August remains at 106, while staff cases remain at 56. The number of resident deaths remains at 35.
Those number have been unchanged for several weeks.
Currently, the facility is listed as having 64 residents, a decrease by three over the previous week. However, the number of residents being cared for at the center has increased since many were transferred to other facilities at the onset of the outbreak.
Earlier this week, the DOH released a report which said a Sept. 9 survey identified "no deficient practice" at the facility, related to a complaint allegation.
“The facility was in compliance with... Requirements for Long Term Care Facilities infection control regulations and has implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended practices to prepare for COVID-10,” the report said.
A separate report, dated Sept. 8, said the facility’s emergency preparedness survey was also found to be in compliance.
In late September, the DOH released a lengthy August report which said the facility “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19.”
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the DOH at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township continues to grow.
According to the DOH, the facility now has 178 confirmed resident cases, an increase of two over the previous week. In addition, 49 resident deaths are now listed, an increase of six over the previous week.
Eighty-five staff cases are now listed at Mountain View Manor, an increase of one over the previous week.
The facility is now listed as having 123 total residents, with a capacity of 271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.