Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Blaine Beaver, 33, of Milton, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Shawn Davis, 57, of Shamokin, one year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $100 restitution to Bob Cats Auto for theft; concurrent sentences of one year probation, $50 fine plus costs for identity theft and simple assault.
• Maranda Jacobs, 32, of Hughesville, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, $1,500 fine plus costs, 18-months’ driver’s license suspension for DUI.
• Kenneth K. Lamar, 44, of Sunbury, three to six months in county jail, 28 days’ credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Dakota Lilley, 28, of Milton, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Coleen Lowry, 41, of Elysburg, time served to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility; concurrent sentences of three years probation, $100 fine plus costs, $268 restitution to Walmart Supercenter for retail theft, access device fraud and theft; $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $100 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance.
HARLETON — Adam Snyder, 27, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, troopers reported.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 3 at Main Street and Cold Run Road, Hartleton.
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., has been charged after allegedly spitting on a 25-year-old female staff at White Deer Run Treatment Center.
The incident occurred at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 16 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — David Thompson, 45, of Shamokin, and Jerry Sanderfer, 43, of Coal Township, have been charged after allegedly stealing $797.43 worth of electronics and binoculars valued at $102.67.
The thefts occurred at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 12 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
