LEWISBURG — Getting Ahead Foundation (GAF)recently received a $105,000 grant from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

These funds will support the Getting Ahead in the Valley Program. Getting Ahead in the Valley is a multi-phased, 42-week self-sufficiency program that supports low-income individuals as they work to build resources and achieve stability.

