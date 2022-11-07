Woman's club meets at Tarry Shop

MILTON — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently at the Tarry Shop on Broadway in Milton. Elaine Pfeil, owner and operator, presented “A Tarry Shop Experience.”
After enjoying lunch and having a quick business meeting, members and guests heard of Elaine and husband John’s experience of becoming owners of the property and making a unique contribution to our community by renovating an historical property that had been vacant for a period of time. She also explained how they have included a theater on the second floor of the building, where they are now rehearsing for their next production “A Christmas Carol,” to be held Dec. 2-4.
They have not totally completed the renovations, but have done a great job thus far enhancing the business section of Milton. Elaine gave comments on the history of the building ,but concluded by asking anyone that knew the history or had info to share it with them.
Members and guests browsed through the shop and toured the theater area to get the full experience.
During the business session, reports were presented on district and region meetings,
Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends, Head Start project, Thanksgiving baskets, President’s Project donation and membership. Nut and candy orders were collected by the chairmen, who is compiling and ordering as soon as possible.
The next meeting will be held Nov. 28 at the First Presbyterian Church, Milton. For more information, contact Dotti @ 570-850-3822.
