Woman's club meets at Tarry Shop

Elaine Pfeil, standing, speaks to the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton about the Tarry Shop.

 Provided by Dotti Zimmerman

MILTON — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently at the Tarry Shop on Broadway in Milton. Elaine Pfeil, owner and operator, presented “A Tarry Shop Experience.”

After enjoying lunch and having a quick business meeting, members and guests heard of Elaine and husband John’s experience of becoming owners of the property and making a unique contribution to our community by renovating an historical property that had been vacant for a period of time. She also explained how they have included a theater on the second floor of the building, where they are now rehearsing for their next production “A Christmas Carol,” to be held Dec. 2-4.

