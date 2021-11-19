'Roundabout' at BCM
BLOOMSBURG — "Roundabout," an art exhibit by Sara Mika of Mock Pie, Studio recently opened at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, (BCM) 2 West Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Mika's work is on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the BCM through March.
Matthew Farrand
