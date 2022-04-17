LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its May support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, meet at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market parking lot off of Route 45, for a spring walk.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.