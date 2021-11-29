BLOOMSBURG — Seven area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor for their service to the country during a ceremony held at the American Legion in Bloomsburg.
Calvin Cromley, of Bloomsburg, served in the Navy from 1970-1972. He served in the deck force of the destroyer escort USS O’Callahan. The ship served in the Pacific including off the coast of Vietnam. Cromley left the service as a seaman. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Kathy Hunsinger.
David McCoy, of Catawissa served in the Marine Corps from 1977-1982. He was trained as a crash and fire rescue worker serving with the Marine Wing Support Group 17 at Iwakuni, Japan. McCoy then returned to the Marine Corps Air Station at Beaufort, S.C., where he also was a nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons instructor. He left the service as a corporal. His quilt was pieced by Barbara Levan and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Charles Milbrand, of Elysburg, served in the Army from 1952-1954. He served in South Korea with the 17th Infantry Regiment of the 7th Division as an engineer right after the Korean War ended. His job was to find and clear minefields that had been laid down by American forces during the war. Milbrand left the service as a staff sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Jim O’Keefe, of Bloomsburg, served in the Navy from 1960-1966. He started his service in the deck force of the LST USS Wood County out of Little Creek, Va. He soon became the coxswain of one of the ship’s landing craft. His job was to transfer troops from the ship to the beach. O’Keefe served at the Panama Canal during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and with the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean. He left the service as a boatswain’s mate 3rd class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Thomas DiBattista, of Berwick, served in the Navy from 1968-1972. He served with Bravo Company, Beachmaster Unit One at Coronado, Calif., as a beachmaster. He also served in the Philippines and Vietnam training Marines in beach landings. DeBattista left the service as an electrician’s mate 3rd class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Darlene Orschek.
Michael Whipple, of Paxinos, served in the Army from 1991-2013. He served as an infantryman with the Berlin Brigade in Berlin and with the United Nations in Macedonia. Whipple then joined the 101st Airborne Division serving with an Allied Mobile Forces unit thoughout Europe. With the 187th Regiment of the 101st, he participated in the invasions of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. He served at Fort Bliss, Texas, with the 1st Armored Division and later with the 2nd Recruiting Brigade in Tennessee and was a platoon sergeant at Fort Carson, Colo. He left the service as a a sergeant 1st class. His quilt was pieced by Dorothy Crouse and quilted by Winona Cochran.
Ronald Keefer, of Catawissa, served in the Army from 1968-1971. He started as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. Keefer was then sent to serve with the 4th Infantry Division in the Central Highlands of Vietnam as a combat infantryman. He finished his service at Fort Riley, Kansas as a private first class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Helping with the presentation were Linda Hill and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor as well as Pat Goracy and Allen McHenry of the American Legion Riders.
