State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 8:38 p.m. May 15 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 BMW M4 driven by Shaun Potter, 19, of Danville, lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a 2014 Mazda CX-5 driven by Whitney Strawser, 33, of Liverpool.
Troopers said a 2015 BMW M4 driven by Shaun Potter, 19, of Danville, lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a 2014 Mazda CX-5 driven by Whitney Strawser, 33, of Liverpool.
Potter, who was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, sustained a suspected minor injury. Passenger Hailee Schlieff, 18, of Middleburg, also sustained a suspected minor injury.
Strawser was reported to have sustained a possible injury. A passenger in her vehicle, Gerald Strawser III, 44, of Liverpool, sustained a suspected minor injury.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Shyane Kerchoff, 22, of Northumberland was allegedly found with a purse containing suspected drugs and paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 10 p.m. May 16 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Barry Duke, 77, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a license plate.
The theft was reported to have occurred between May 12 and May 15 at 389 Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
BENTON — Troopers are investigating a burglary, which was reported at 5:07 p.m. April 20 at Steve Shannon Tire and Auto, Mill Street, Benton.
According to troopers, someone forced their way into the rear of the building, and rummaged through several filing cabinets. The theft of $255 was reported from the business.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A robbery, which occurred between 10 and 11:35 p.m. March 25 along Millertown Road, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 22-year-old Bloomsburg woman was threatened with physical injury if she didn’t provide money to an acquaintance. The woman produced $500, which was taken by the suspects before she was dropped off by them in Bloomsburg.
