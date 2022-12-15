State Police at Milton Indecent assault
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Turbotville man reported an indecent assault.
The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
MILLMONT — Dalton Ewing, 25, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:07 a.m. Nov. 6 at Stover and Millmont roads, Lewis Township, Union County.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:27 p.m. Dec. 9 along Interstate 80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a tractor-trailer fled after striking the driver’s side of a 2018 Nissan Maxima driven by Dianne Stahlnecker, 74, of Milton.
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:51 p.m. Dec. 10 along Old Turnpike Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Varney, 38, of New Columbia, struck the rear of a 2019 Mazda driven by S. Marvin-Stillman, 56, of Orchard Park, N.Y., as it stopped in the travel lane in an attempt to make a left turn.
One-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:017 p.m. Dec. 6 along Route 15, north of North Hill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Dave Talbert Jr., 29, of Williamsport, hydroplaned, went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment.
Cruelty to animals
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an incident regarding a deceased dog.
The owner of the dog was unable to be located. The incident occurred at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 27 at 189 Century Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unidentified 54-year-old Mount Carmel Man who allegedly grabbed the throat of a 33-year-old Danville woman.
The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
False identification
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Joshua Snyder, 30, of Milton, was charged after allegedly providing a false identification during a traffic stop.
He was also allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during the stop, conducted at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 9 at Broadway and Stamm roads, Milton.
