Inmate death under investigation

COAL TOWNSHIP — Officials are releasing view details on the circumstances surrounding the death of an unnamed inmate at the Northumberland County Jail.
According to a press release issued by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, his office is investigating the death of an inmate which occurred Friday, July 15. The inmate was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.
The inmates name is being withheld, pending the notification of family members.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning, July 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensic Pathology Associates, Allentown. The cause of death is noted as "Pending Investigation."
Assisting Kelley at the scene were Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and AREA Ambulance personnel.
Also assisting were Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Sheriff Robert Wolfe and his staff, and Warden Thomas Reisinger and prison personnel.
The release stated that no further information will be released at this time.
