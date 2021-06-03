Milton to consider Quality of Life Ticketing Ordinance

MILTON — Milton Borough Council will be considering an ordinance designed to make it easier to enforce property maintenance violations.
During a meeting held in May, council authorized Solicitor Robert Benion to draft a Quality of Life Ticketing Ordinance.
“There are several other municipalities around us that have something similar,” Borough Manager Jess Novinger explained.
If the proposed ordinance is ultimately approved by council, Novinger said Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl will have the ability to first issue a warning and then a $10 ticket for property maintenance violations.
“Our current ordinance only allows for him to, ultimately, send someone to the magistrate’s office,” Novinger explained.
For example, Novinger said under the current ordinance an individual who does not mow their grass is first given a warning. Multiple other letters are then sent until the matter is able to be turned over to the magistrate for enforcement.
“It means you could go months without mowing your grass,” she said.
Under the proposed ordinance, the individual will first receive a warning. If the problem is not corrected in a designated amount of time — based on the violation — a $10 ticket will be issued.
Tickets of increasing value will then be issued at appropriate intervals.
“We are hoping this will encourage people to rectify the situation in a more timely manner,” Novinger said.
Issues such as snow-removal violations and abandoned vehicles will also be covered under the proposed ordinance.
Novinger said the lengthy of time for rectifying a problem will vary based on the situation.
For example, Novinger said residents with sidewalks which are not shoveled after a snowstorm will be given a shorter window for correction than grass not being mowed at a property.
“It’s considered quality of life because it impacts the entire community when people have issues with their personal properties,” Novinger noted.
