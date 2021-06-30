LEWISBURG — Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock has denied Lewisburg Borough a summary judgement sought against East Buffalo Township (EBT) over the agreement which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
Funding of the BVRPD was at issue, notably after the 2016 decision by EBT supervisors to contribute 50% of the department's municipal share, 2% less than its contribution since the BVRPD was formed in 2011. Lewisburg went to the court for an interpretation of the agreement which would not allow EBT to reduce its contribution.
EBT claimed the wording of the agreement permitted either municipality to pay for services measured by police protection units (PPU) as needed from year-to-year. Hudock's ruling concurred that the language favoring EBT was "unambiguous."
A "renewed motion," a measure filed by EBT in 2020, was granted.
The matter was now unlikely to go to trial reportedly due to a denial of an EBT request to preclude evidence and testimony. Lewisburg Borough has 30 days to appeal the rulings from the Union County Court of Common Pleas.
The opinion noted that the court would leave the rewriting of the contract to the parties involved. EBT and Lewisburg have done just that in recent months, concluding the BVRPD would bill the partners one-twelfth of their contracted annual budget each month for the first two years of a new agreement.
Billings will be based on actual expenses once the new agreement reaches its third year. The municipal funding split will be 52% for EBT versus 48% for the borough. However, the funding formula could be adjusted according to future population changes.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair and BVRPD commission member, lamented the legal expenses incurred by both sides, which she estimated close to $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.