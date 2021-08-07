PITTSTON — WVIA Executive Producer Ben Payavis II and Producer/Director/Editors Kris Hendrickson and James A. Donnelly have been nominated by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award in the Magazine Program (Single Program) category for the production of the VIA Short Takes television episode 103.
The episode in the WVIA short documentary series VIA Short Takes features five stories highlighting the people and places of interest in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The stories included are "A View from Apollo 11 Mission Control," "From Buttons to The Beatles," "The Paths of Our Grandfathers," "A League of Her Own: Salty Sands Ferguson" and "Roller Derby: Past, Present and Future."
