MILTON — The sounds of guitar carried across the room as attendees of the Getting Ahead in the Valley program ate dinner together and socialized.
Getting Ahead in the Valley, part of the Getting Ahead Foundation, was started in 2017 as a way to offer support and services to individuals and families struggling with poverty in the greater Lewisburg, Milton and Sunbury areas.
The program meets every Thursday at the Milton Lutheran Church for dinner followed by classes and workshops on topics like financial management and personal wellness.
"We provide a meal each week," said Rose Williams, founder and program coordinator at Getting Ahead. "We want to remove any barrier for attendance."
The program also offers childcare, transportation, class materials, and gift cards to offset costs for attendees. There is also a food pantry, personal hygiene closet and a resource table at each meeting where people can leave useful items and supplies for attendees.
Williams said that, including children, there are usually about 40 people at each meeting.
Williams explained there are two groups of attendees: Those who are enrolled in the Getting Ahead program, and graduates of the program who return as Staying Ahead members to continue developing skills and connect with new participants.
New members of the Getting Ahead program work through 19 weeks of a curriculum called "Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin' By World", six sessions each of financial literacy and nutritional classes and then additional workshops to maintain and build on the resources they've learned.
At the Staying Ahead program, which meets biweekly, local experts are invited to speak about and give advice in their area of expertise. A visiting car mechanic, Williams said, might advise members how to buy a good used car or get the best deals for repairs.
The focus for new members at a recent meeting was on trauma and adverse childhood experiences. Williams said the group conducts a survey that helps determine the ways that participants have been affected by these issues and how those effects have shaped their economic and health outcomes.
Margie Nugent, who graduated from Getting Ahead in 2020 and now attends as a Staying Ahead member, said the program opened her eyes to new learning and employment options.
"(Williams) helps develop (members) into more thinking, more positive people, to help them get jobs, practice job interviews, wonderful things like that," she said. "I came back to see what else I could learn...and I was shocked at how many more opportunities I had."
Nugent said one of the things she discovered were free computer classes through the state that certify the skills she's learned and offer her expanded options for employment.
"I figured it was a good program for me to learn since I have four little ones," said Jenn Lewis, also a new member. "Learning how to budget is key."
"A lot of support...I've learned a lot," said Sally Wilver, who started the program this year. "This has woken me up to a lot of organizations that I can use too."
Williams said the program is run entirely by volunteers and funded through donations, grants, and fundraising efforts. She added that as they look to expand the program, finding volunteers has become more difficult.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said Getting Ahead delivered boxes of food and children activities to the homes of its participants and met via conference call.
"We couldn't do a Zoom call because not everybody has a device or internet."
At the end of June 2020 the group was able to meet in person again, socially distanced and without the usual meal. Nonetheless, Williams said it was a big relief for members to be able to return and learn face-to-face again.
"It was rough but the group got through it."
