LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold an exhibit opening, volunteer fair and membership thank you from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The artists and photographers whose work is featured in this year’s exhibit will be in attendance.
In addition, members of the Arts Council Board will be on hand to chat about events, activities, and special-interest groups. At 6 p.m., arts council President Della Hutchison will have a special announcement about the featured artist for the upcoming annual Celebration of the Arts.
The exhibit will be open through Feb. 27 during library hours.
