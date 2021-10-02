NEW COLUMBIA — Lane restrictions will begin Monday, Oct. 4, on Interstate 80 eastbound between the Clinton County/Union County line and the Mile Run exit 199 in Lewis and Buffalo townships, Union County.
Through Thursday, Nov. 11, the contractor will begin removing trees in the median on. Eastbound traffic can expect the left passing lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting.
