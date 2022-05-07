• Aden H. Yoder and Malinda S. Yoder to Scott Latsha and Diane Latsha, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Laure A. Rowe III and Nicole L. Rowe to Merrill C. Criswell and Judy E. Criswell, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Thomas R. Deans estate and Gail V. Deans individually and administratrix to Granato Group LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Steven D. martin and Elizabeth M. Martin to Jocelyn Elizabeth Osterhoudt and James Michael Dreese II, property in Milton, $1.
• Jonathan Steckley by agent and Krystle Mottershead agent to Hollis Granville, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
• Mary M. Schickley estate, Judith M. Kalinowski and Susan M. Klemick to Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $20,500.
• Brett A. Urbanavage to Kirstyn N. Kehler, property in Shamokin, $111,860.
• Douglas L. McHenry and Mary Jean McHenry to Pig Ventures and Pig Ventures Inc., property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Nevin H. Hile estate, Christopher N. Hile co-administrator and Jonathan A. Hile co-administrator to Curtis W. Mitchell and Courtney A. Mitchell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brian A. Falso and Jennifer L. Falso to Slack Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $75,000.
• Jerre W. Blank estate, David W. Blank executor and Abigail C. Nunn executor to David W. Blank, properties in Upper Augusta Township and Northumberland, $1.
• David B. Blank and Nicole Blank to Abigail C. Nunn, Penelope Hupp and David W. Blank, properties in Upper Augusta Township and Northumberland, $1.
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Augusta Township, $10.
• BDL Properties LLC and Daniel J. Lawler individually to Danielle M. Olson and Dakota J. Olson, property in Kulpmont, $69.000.
• Eric R. Satteson and Ashley L. Satteson to Robert T. Broscious and Becky M. Broscious, property in Coal Township, $34,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.