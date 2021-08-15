MILTON — Several milestones have been reported in two separate construction projects taking place at school districts in upper Northumberland County.
Goal posts have been installed and the bleacher structure is started to take shape as part of the $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a health and wellness facility at the Milton Area High School.
In the Warrior Run School District, steel beams are expected to begin being erected this week as the district’s $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and renovate that district’s athletic stadium moves forward.
Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed construction of the new home bleachers started this past week. The outline of the structure was visible by late week on top of the building which will house new locker rooms.
Athletic Director Rod Harris noted the two goal posts were also installed over the past week.
In addition, Keegan said the field’s drainage system is being completed.
“The turf company is scheduled for the week of Aug. 23,” she said. “Once on site, the turf installer will laser grade to final elevation, with a fine washed stone, and then begin the installation process.”
Depending on weather conditions, the installation will take approximately 10 weeks.
Keegan said the track’s synthetic surface will be one of the final activities completed at the stadium.
“The track synthetic surface requires an asphalt base,” she said. “The asphalt base is scheduled for mid September and must cure for 28 days prior to the installation of the synthetic material.
She said that work is also weather and temperature dependent.
“Each track company has their own process of installing the synthetic surface and paint lines,” Keegan said. “We have not had the pre-install meeting with the synthetic surface company yet.”
The stadium was initially scheduled to be complete in time for the fall sports season. However, it was later announced announced that will not be finished in time, due to the impacts of the pandemic.
Harris said the Sept. 3 home game against Warrior Run will be played at Central Columbia. Home games scheduled for Sept. 10 against Holy Redeemer and Oct. 8 against Jersey Shore will be played in Danville.
The district is still looking to find locations to play home games scheduled for Oct. 1 against Mifflinburg and Oct. 22 against Lewisburg. Harris said many stadiums in the area have other activities taking place on those dates.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
An update on the Warrior Run School District’s project, posted on that district’s website, noted steel beams were delivered this past week. Those beams are expected to begin being erected in the week ahead.
In addition, contractors are continuing to pour footers, walls and pads for the new elementary building. Contractors are also completing infill work of the stadium.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The Warrior Run school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
