SUNBURY — Rabbittransit will not operate any of its services Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. Administrative offices will also be closed.
All service will resume Friday, Nov. 27.
For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
