WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association will present the third annual "Whet Your Whistle with Wassail in Watsontown" from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the association headquarters, 200 Main St., Watsontown.
The event will feature the serving of Wassail punch, and a holiday display paying tribute to Philco and Philco-Ford.
The display will also be open from to 1 to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 6, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.
