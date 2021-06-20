State Police At Montoursville DUI
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Hughesville man was allegedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol after a vehicle was stopped for erratic driving.
Troopers said a 2015 miniscooter was stopped at 1:16 p.m. March 27 along Route 220, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver was arrested for DUI after a one-vehicle crash at 4:11 a.m. June 12 along Woolen Mill Road at Sawmill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling south when it went off the roadway and struck a metal fence and ditch. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver will also be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. June 14 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Buick Verano driven by Ronald E. Ulmer, 55, of Williamsport, was turning left when it struck an eastbound 2007 Mazda 3 driven by Meghan E. Johnson, 43, of Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Ulmer will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle at 7:52 p.m. June 10 along Pine Run Road at Little Pine Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Mickel W. Keeler, 42, was traveling north on a 1997 Kawasaki Vulcan 88 when it went off the left side of the roadway in a curve, traveled along a ditch and embankment, went back onto the roadway and fell onto its side before sliding approximately 30 feet. Keeler was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with a suspected serious injury, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Three teens sustained suspected minor injuries after crashing a vehicle while allegedly fleeing from pursuing police.
Troopers said a 2008 Dodge Avenger was fleeing Tiadaghton Valley Regional police when at 12:55 a.m. June 13 along Route 44 south when it struck a guide rail and overturned onto its roof, then hit a tree. The vehicle was allegedly driven by a 16-year-old Montoursville boy. Passengers included at 16-year-old Lock Haven girl and a 15-year-old Muncy girl. All were belted and all were transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Jersey Shore with suspected minor injuries. Speed played a role in the crash, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. June 12 along Jacks Hollow Road, east of Bennardi Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by Brooklyn R. Smeltzer, 20, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it went off the east edge and struck a ditch. Smeltzer was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Motorcycle vs. deer (injury)
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained a suspected serious injury when his motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 8:41 a.m. June 13 along Wallis Run Road, east of Southard Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County. Jeffrey R. Deak, 45, was traveling south on a 1996 Honda 400R when it struck a deer in the roadway. Deak was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a utility pole.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:23 a.m. June 12 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Amanda L. Chandler, 31, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2007 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Chandler was belted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 10:55 a.m. June 9 along Route 118, west of Lower Harman Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jackie R. Clinard, 51, of Montgomery, was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer in the roadway. Clinard was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
ARMSTORNG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:31 a.m. June 15 along Route 15, west of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Jared M. Carpenter, 37, of Danville, struck the deer while traveling north. Carpenter was belted.
Hit and run
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a hit-and-run crash at 8:43 p.m. June 15 along Route 15, north of Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling south in the left lane when it began to merge into the right lane and struck the rear of a 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Sadeeka Harris, 35, of Lewisburg. Harris was belted.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 25-year-old Cogan Station man has been taken into custody for an alleged PFA violation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. June 7 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 28-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as the victim.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Briana Powell, 25, of Linden, was cited after police responded to a disturbance at 12:46 p.m. June 15 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim was a 61-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville girl was cited after she allegedly threw a chair which struck a 42-year-old Williamsport man during an argument.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 1:44 p.m. June 10 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Five Williamsport teens were cited after they allegedly threw eggs at a glass door.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred between 1 and 1:15 a.m. June 5 along Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Teens cited include three 17-year-old Williamsport boys, a 16-year-old Williamsport girl and a 15-year-old Williamsport girl. The alleged victim was a 75-year-old Williamsport man.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 2011 Kia Optima was egged between 1 and 1:57 a.m. June 5 along Westiminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, but was not damaged, police reported.
The vehicle belongs to a 38-year-old Williamsport woman.
Scattering rubbish
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A truckload of garbage was reported dumped on property in Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. June 7 along Dairy Farm Road. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft/scam which victimized an 81-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 9 a.m. May 29 along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Bad checks
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a theft involving the State Correctional Institute Inmate General Welfare Fund account at Muncy.
Fraudulent checks in the amount of $6,650 were reported by troopers, along with counterfeit checks in the amounts of $6,500 and $7,500. An investigation continues.
State Police At Stonington Vehicle vs. deer
UPPER MAHONOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:32 a.m. June 16 along Schwaben Creek Road, east of Owls Head Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Travis S. Smart, 30, of Sunbury, was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Fusion when the vehicle struck a deer that jumped onto the roadway. Smart was belted.
Disorderly conduct
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Two Line Mountain students were cited for allegedly sending explicit images via cellphone.
Troopers said a 15-year-old Herndon girl and a 17-year-old Herndon boy were cited. Troopers responded to the high school based on reports the images were shared between noon Feb. 1 and 10:33 a.m. May 6.
Theft from motor vehicle
KULPMONT — A leather purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle between 8:21 p.m. June 10 and 8:19 a.m. June 11 at 1122 Scott St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Troopers said someone broke the passenger-side window of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 belonging to Jennifer Spears, 47, of Kulpmont, and took a tan leather purse from the passenger seat. The purse, a drivers license, checks, cards and $300 were taken.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP —An 11-year-old was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 10:41 a.m. June 15 along North Susquehanna Trail near Lincoln Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by Madison G. Weiser, 18, of Selinsgrove, was entering the roadway when it struck a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Andrew J. Bills, 54, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted. An 11-year-old girl riding in the Subaru was transported to Geisinger, police noted. Bills was also transported, however the extent of injury was not known, police said.
Weiser will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
Fleeing and eluding
UNION TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-ld Port Trevorton man initially fled from police before stopping, troopers reported.
Dawson Gemberling was traveling on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when police attempted a stop for alleged violations. Gemberling allegedly fled . Troopers said he eventually stopped and was taken into custody without incident.
