State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed as the result of a crash which occurred at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 20 at Grangers Road and Route 15, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Cadillac CTS driven by Chris Jones, 26, of Trevorton, struck a guide rail. She was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against Israel Velasquez, 29, of Shamokin Dam, as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:59 p.m. Feb. 16 at South Old Trail and Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Velasquez was found to be driving a 2005 Yamaha while under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — DUI charges have been filed against a McAlisterville man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 13 at Route 34 and Flint Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Danny Long, 67, has been charged after allegedly being found to be operating a 2009 Toyota Camry while under the influence of a controlled substance.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:59 p.m. March 4 along Route 104 at Flint Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Kia Sedona driven by Dorella Weller, 40, of Mifflinburg, struck a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Dillon Martin, 23, of Port Trevorton, as the Civic was preparing to turn from Route 104 onto Flint Valley Road.
Weller was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Martin was cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:37 p.m. March 6 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a rear wheel fell off of a 2010 Jeep Patriot driven by Aliyah Mercado, 24, of Middleburg, causing disabling damage to the vehicle’s undercarriage as the Jeep traveled off of the roadway.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Youngsville man and Washingtonville woman were charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop.
The charges were filed against Jason Rafter, 42, and Misty Rafter, 40. The traffic stop was conducted at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 29 at North Susquehanna Trail and 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man has been charged after troopers said he allegedly used a business account to purchase power tools for personal use.
Charges were filed against Walter Thomas, 46, after he allegedly purchased a saw for $667 and a drill/driver kit for $243.79.
The alleged thefts occurred between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23 along Lupine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which someone used the fake driver’s to cash a fraudulent check at BB&T Bank.
Troopers said $2,843 was stolen as a result of the check being cashed, with the victim listed as a 76-year-old Bamberg, S.C. man.
The incident occurred at 1:01 p.m. Jan. 20 along Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 38-year-old Middleburg man has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal scrap metal and a car battery, valued at $370.
The incident occurred at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 5 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Roy Kratzer, 76, of Selinsgrove, reported receiving harassing phone calls and text messages at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 23 along Foxboro Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 40-year-old Lewisburg man, and an unidentified 25-year-old Lewisburg man were charged after troopers responded to a fight.
The incident occurred at 11:23 a.m. March 3 at Commerce Avenue and South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Jason Shivelhood, 37, of Middleburg, has been charged after allegedly shoving a 51-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident occurred at 6:22 p.m. March 3 along Weikel Road, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Catawissa man reported being bilked out of $5,000.
Troopers said Douglas Baum reported paying $5,000 to a known, but unidentified, man in order to purchase a vehicle, which he never received.
The incident occurred at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 17 at 96 Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Coal Township woman has been charged after allegedly stealing $36 worth of merchandise from Walmart, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Rose Metzger, an employee at the Walmart in Coal Township, was found to be under-ringing and shop lifting items between Feb. 8 and 22 from Walmart, 980 Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Items listed as stolen include a puzzle mat valued at $27, cookies valued at $1.65 and cookies valued at $7.98.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A $5,924 theft was reported to troopers by an unidentified 35-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The report was filed at 12:30 p.m. March 5 along Attig Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Richard Leach, 48, of Richfield, reported a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The report was made Feb. 2 along Noll Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Brian Heckman, 57, of Middleburg, reported a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The claim was made between Aug. 28 and Nov. 6 in Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Rodney Straub, 57, of Middleburg, reported a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The report was made at 10:24 a.m. Feb. 5 along White Top Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Gregory Rice, 38, of Selinsgrove, reported that someone used his credit card to purchase wine and SIM cards. The items were mailed to his home.
The incident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 18 along Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Found property
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding drugs and a cellphone at 1:56 p.m. March 6 at 2348 S. Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Harassment
MUNCY — An unidentified 22-year-old Muncy man was charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:46 p.m. March 5 on South Washington Street, Muncy.
Troopers said the man shoved a 52-year-old Muncy man.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an incident in which an unidentified person reportedly urinated inside of Weis Markets, 305 River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. March 5.
