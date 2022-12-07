MANSFIELD — The music department at Mansfield held its annual holiday choral concert in Steadman Theatre on campus. “Rejoice!” provided the opportunity to present uplifting choral works.
Participating were more than 100 singers and instrumentalists in the five university choirs: Grace Notes, Steadman Singers, Festival Chorus, Chamber Singers, and the Concert Choir. Peggy Dettwiler, producer and director, programmed music from historical classics to popular favorites that celebrated the seasons of winter, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.