LEWISBURG — Those who travel Route 15 in Union County may have another convenience store to consider stopping at for gas and refreshments.

According to Zoning Officer with the Central Keystone Council of Governments (CKCOG) Makenzie Stover, Wawa is proposing to open a store at the intersection of Route 15 and Zeigler Road in Kelly Township, Union County.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

