LEWISBURG — Those who travel Route 15 in Union County may have another convenience store to consider stopping at for gas and refreshments.
According to Zoning Officer with the Central Keystone Council of Governments (CKCOG) Makenzie Stover, Wawa is proposing to open a store at the intersection of Route 15 and Zeigler Road in Kelly Township, Union County.
The plan is still in the review process.
“No approvals or permits have been issued,” Stover said.
As of press time, representatives from Wawa had not responded to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
Popeye’s and Arby’s restaurants are still being proposed at the intersection of AJK Boulevard and Route 15.
“Arby’s and Popeye’s are still working on minor land development changes but still have plan approval,” Stover said.
Stover said there is no construction timeline in place for those projects.
In the Borough of Lewisburg, a demolition permit has been granted for the former NAPA Auto Parts store at 26 N. Derr Drive.
“DEP has been monitoring the (property’s) environmental concerns and will continue to monitor during and after demolition,” said CKCOG Code Enforcement Supervisor James Emery.
Emery said his office does not have any information on redevelopment of the site or future plans.
Regional Communications Manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Megan Lehman said the property was once the location of a dry cleaning business and a fuel oil supplier.
“DEP has a long history of involvement with this site through the Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields Program,” Lehman said. “There is a history of soil and groundwater contamination with chlorinated solvents, primarily tetrachloroetheylene (PCE, a common dry cleaning fluid) and to a lesser extent petroleum compounds.
“DEP removed at least eight underground storage tanks as part of a HSCA investigation in the early 1990s,” she continued. “Over 180 tons of impacted soil were removed in 2015, and a soil vapor extraction system continues to remediate the soil at the site.”
Groundwater remediation and monitoring are also ongoing for the chlorinated solvents and petroleum compounds, Lehman said.
“When the parent company of NAPA acquired the site, they assumed liability and responsibility for the ongoing cleanup and have continued to work with DEP to remediate the site,” she added.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
