BEAVERTOWN — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Monday celebrated the induction of the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area in Bald Eagle State Forest into the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN).

“I am pleased to have this designation bestowed on Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area and appreciate the support of the Old-Growth Forest Network in honoring the history and heritage in the many old-growth forest areas across Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “These designations continue to serve as a model for conservation as we continue to preserve natural spaces and look for solutions to our global climate crisis.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.