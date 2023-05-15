BEAVERTOWN — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Monday celebrated the induction of the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area in Bald Eagle State Forest into the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN).
“I am pleased to have this designation bestowed on Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area and appreciate the support of the Old-Growth Forest Network in honoring the history and heritage in the many old-growth forest areas across Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “These designations continue to serve as a model for conservation as we continue to preserve natural spaces and look for solutions to our global climate crisis.”
Containing old growth white pine, hemlock, and pitch pine, the 500-acre tract is located west of Troxelville in Spring Township, Snyder County. The existing old growth was saved from the loggers’ saws in 1902 when a 14,000-acre tract was purchased by the Commonwealth and a stop-cutting order was issued. Both Swift Run Trail and Tower Trail provide good access to the old-growth areas of the forest, both starting at the Snyder-Middleswarth State Forest Picnic Area along Swift Run Road.
Hemlock is a major component of the old growth forest in areas like the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area. The loss of many old growth hemlocks, mostly due to the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid, has resulted in increased light to the forest floor in recent years.
The natural area is named for two Pennsylvania politicians from Snyder County: Simon Snyder and Ner Alexander Middleswarth. Snyder (1759-1819) was a three-time Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the third governor of Pennsylvania.
OGFN connects people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests. The organization intends to preserve at least one forest in every county in the U.S. that can sustain a forest. OGFN works to identify forests for the Network, ensure their protection from logging, and inform people of the forest locations.
“Pennsylvania is leading the nation in the quantity of old-growth forests dedicated to the Network. With 27 forests now in the national old-growth network, Pennsylvania shows its commitment to the preservation of old-growth forest within its boundaries,” said Brian Kane, outreach coordinator and mid-Atlantic regional manager with the OGFN. “The DCNR has shown remarkable support for the protection of these valuable national resources.”
Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, the network currently has more than 185 forests in the network across 32 states. Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area joins 26 other Pennsylvania forests already in the Network. OGFN also recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests. Learn more at http://www.oldgrowthforest.net.
Bald Eagle State Forest, named for the famous Native American Chief Bald Eagle, includes 194,602 acres in Snyder, Union, Centre, Mifflin and Clinton counties.
