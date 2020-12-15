LAIRDSVILLE — A 23-year-old Muncy man was killed in a crash Sunday evening along Cleman Hollow Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dylan R. Weaver, of Muncy, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 8:10 p.m. Dec. 13 along Cleman Hollow Road, north of Temple Road. Weaver was traveling south in a 2006 Hyundai when the vehicle under-compensated in a right curve, went off the east side of the roadway, became airborne and struck two trees before it rotated counterclockwise.
Weaver was not belted, troopers noted.
