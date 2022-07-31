ELYSBURG — MC Federal Credit Union hosted its second annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 27, at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course.
The tournament raised funds for two charities: ThinkBIG, helping area families battle pediatric cancer, and The American Legion Post 40 Veterans Emergency Relief Fund, assisting local veterans who have selflessly served to protect our great nation.
