BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Permits will soon be required for two types of gatherings which could interfere with traffic movement in Buffalo Township.
Supervisors passed an ordinance Monday regulating assemblages and processions.
They were respectively defined as gatherings of people without vehicles which interfere with the normal flow of pedestrian or vehicle traffic and groups of people, vehicles, animals or objects moving along a street in a way which interferes with the normal movement of traffic.
Assemblage permits will be issued by the township to a person or organizing entity at no charge at least one week before a proposed event. At least three weeks notice will be required if a state highway is proposed for use.
Procession permits, also offered at no charge, will need to be made at least two weeks in advance of the proposed event and three weeks if there a state highway is proposed for use. If required, approval by the commonwealth should be submitted with the application. Funeral caravans or military convoys were exempt.
All permits will require the time, date and place the event will start and time when it is completed. Violations could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment to the extent allowed for a summary offense.
Objections were raised by some in the handful of attendees at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building.
Among them were Leanne Keefer, who questioned whether the township ordinance would inhibit gatherings formed after “breaking news.” She criticized the proposal as “preemptive,” an encroachment of the right to assemble and that it was not necessary if state police arrive and issue an order to disperse.
A participant who did not give his name claimed the township was fear-mongering and interfering with the right to assemble.
Supervisors and Paige Curry, secretary, explained that permits were not necessary for assemblies off the right of way of a roadway.
Joseph Wise, supervisor chair, said knowing what was going on was the objective for the sake of safety.
“We’re not looking to discriminate against anybody,” Wise later said. “All we want to do is keep our people safe. That is our first priority as supervisors, to take care of our people.”
Supervisors noted the idea for the ordinance began after an early-June anti-racism rally in Mifflinburg Borough. Its text was based on a borough ordinance. Wise also recalled seeing news coverage of summertime protests around the country which had become violent.
A temporary signage ordinance was revised to reflect a state Supreme Court which struck down an ordinance from another municipality deemed discriminatory against political signs. The previous Buffalo Township ordinance treated yard sale, political and other temporary signs the same way.
Parking of vehicles on public streets within 250 feet of four township intersections was also prohibited by a new ordinance. Sight lines needed for snow removal was noted as the reason behind the restriction. The intersections included Ridge View Lane/Furnace Road, Beaver Run Road/Route 45 south side and Johnson Mill Road/Melmar Drive and Johnson Mill Road/Stahl Lane.
All three ordinances go into effect five days after adoption.
