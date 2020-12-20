LEWISBURG — With the ongoing pandemic compounding issues of food insecurity in the Union-Snyder region, the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement continued its annual Turkey and Trimmings program in November.
The program was able to feed approximately 600 people spanning across six local agencies.
“With this year being such a difficult one due to COVID and adjusting to online learning, the families at Summit Early Learning who received the Thanksgiving baskets were so grateful to have one less thing to worry about during the holiday,” said Kalicia Brungard of HeadStart Lewisburg, “The staff at Summit is very appreciative of the employees and students at Bucknell for their care and support for our families.”
Marilyn Constable of HeadStart Northumberland shares Brungard’s joy.
“When I delivered the baskets each family was very thankful for the extra help during Thanksgiving and very appreciative of me delivering to their home," Constable said. "One mom stated that she just found out that she would be hosting Thanksgiving and wasn't sure how she would be able to purchase everything. She was very thankful for this timely gift.”
Bucknell's Office of Civic Engagement expresses its sincerest gratitude for those who could make this wonderful program possible during this particularly difficult holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.