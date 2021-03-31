EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Advocates for a locally based community college asked Union County commissioners for support Tuesday morning.
The request by the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) followed a presentation illustrating what backers said were benefits of a locally-based community college. They have stressed that a local two-year college may be less expensive to attend and more tailored to local needs than a satellite campus of a school from out of the region.
Bob Zimmerman, SVCEP board member and business owner, noted that a local community college could be a perfect fit for a student who for whatever reason cannot go to college directly after high school. He cited his own history which included a stint in the military before returning to get a two-year degree in the Williamsport area then attending Susquehanna University.
John Shipton, SVCEP vice president, noted success enjoyed by grandchildren who were trained at two-year institutions such as Triangle Tech and Pennsylvania College of Technology. But he pointed out that tuition and other expenses were relatively high.
Megan Beck, SVCEP president, estimated Union County support of $240,000 per year would be needed over 10 years, which amounted to .062 mills of tax. If the region puts up money, she noted the state would match the funds because there are no other competing interests.
“It is very unfortunate that is the requirement,” Beck said. “That is just the way Pennsylvania is set up. Which is why we have a community college desert across two-thirds of Pennsylvania where all of our rural areas are the ones suffering by not having a community college.”
Lenaire Ahlum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) founder, told county commissioners local sponsorship support was needed before the state will consider approving a community college.
Shipton clarified that a local taxing body would need to be the sponsor and cited the failure of some institutions to secure one. He said additional funds would be raised outside of their request of commissioners.
Alhlum noted that Pennsylvania has one community college per million state residents, the highest ratio in the nation. Ten-year impact projections included $78.5 million dollars in economic activity by 3,000 graduates.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said he was not prepared to raise property taxes to support the endeavor.
“It will require a tax increase,” Boop said. “That is a deal-breaker. I’m not sure where, there has been some suggestion that there is money somewhere else. I have no idea where it would be.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber concurred with Boop while Commissioner Stacey Richards recalled living in areas where community colleges have been important economic assets and added to the quality of life.
“The difficulty is financing and matching the curriculum to what the needs are,” Richards said. “I think I join the other commissioners. Why aren’t the employers providing some of the training that is needed? What is the responsibility of the community to provide that training?”
Richards said the group’s presentation was good and if their figures were accurate, the return on investment of a two-year degree was impressive.
Alhlum presented a timeline to commissioners which included submitting an application and review in 2022-23, with sponsoring commissioners appointing a governing board of trustees in the year which follows. The board, once assembled, hires a president, administrators, faculty and staff with programming to follow.
