United Way CEO believes pandemic changing the way nonprofits serve

SUNBURY — The president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) believes the COVID-19 pandemic will change the way nonprofits serve the community “for generations to come.”
“There’s nothing we can compare this to,” Joanne Troutman said. “We have to ride the wave... It’s going to change the way we do business.”
At one point late in 2020, she said the GSVUW’s COVID-19 budget was $30,000 to $40,000 over what was projected.
In noting those figures, Troutman pointed out that just one year ago the agency wasn’t even planning to have a COVID-19 budget.
“Our COVID budget is something we analyze from week to week, are we over, are we under?” she explained. “Do we need to seek additional resources?”
With those budgetary numbers in mind, Troutman said it was a “huge relief” to learn prior to the Christmas holiday the agency would be receiving $50,000 in federal CARES funding allocated by the Northumberland County commissioners.
“It really eased our minds to know we could come back in the new year and have a renewed response to COVID,” she said.
In addition to the funding from Northumberland County, Troutman said the United Way has received $20,000 in CARES funding allocated from Union County and $17,000 from Snyder.
“None of the dollars that we’ve gotten are staying at the United Way,” Troutman said. “The expenses we’ve incurred have already been pushed out to the community.”
She also noted that CARES dollars can only cover expenses incurred in 2020.
“The funding will allow us to put our private funding together with our public funding, and help us extend our work into 2021,” Troutman said. “Most of our funding has gone to PPE and technology costs.”
She further explained that the CARES funds will cover private dollars used for such expenses, therefore extending the life of the private funding into 2021.
The GSVUW has responded to requests from partner agencies for funding to cover the costs of hygiene and cleaning supplies, along with personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from nursing homes for masks, gowns,” Troutman noted.
In addition, she said technology “has been a huge need” for organizations supported by the United Way.
“We have a number of WiFi hotspots at a number of nonprofits and churches that we’ve helped pay for and hope to continue to pay for,” Troutman said.
The GSVUW has been in the process of evaluating how long it can support WiFi hotspots, as well as Zoom accounts for nonprofit organizations and governmental entities.
According to Troutman, the GSVUW has purchased WiFi hotspots from Kajeet.
“They work with three different internet providers, mobile providers, ATT, Verizon and T-Mobile, which are the primary providers in our region,” she said. “You’re able to pay for a total of up to 12 months of data. The total data that you buy can either be distributed throughout the whole 12 months, or you can shorten them to nine months.”
For example, she said a school district can allocate additional data for a family with multiple children which must use a hotspot for educational purposes. The 12 months worth of data may all be utilized in a nine-month school period to best meet the needs of the family.
Troutman said educational needs, with schools going to remote instructional models, have been a driving factor in the United Way’s support of offering WiFi hotspots.
While hotspots have been provided to area school districts, Troutman said libraries to receive the devices reported in the fall providing the hotspots to college students in need of a way to complete their studies.
Each year, Troutman said the GSVUW provides $300,000 to $400,000 in funding to the community. She is unsure what the next year may hold for nonprofit organizations.
“We’re not going to know until we get six to 12 months down the road what the actual impact (of COVID-19 on nonprofits in 2021) is going to be,” she said.
“The normal way that United Way fundraises is through workplace campaigns,” Troutman explained. “We’ve not been able to go to workplaces to do that.
“The leadership at businesses have been reluctant to ask their employees to provide a gift, which is very understandable,” she continued.
Troutman said it’s critical for individuals to continue to support nonprofit organizations.
“We are all very frugal with the dollars that we get,” she said. “People don’t want to pay nonprofit staff to do things, but they don’t want to be without the service or program.”
Nonprofits work more efficiently than many governmental programs and some businesses, Troutman noted.
While she said the United Way is on solid footing, and she doesn’t expect major changes with the organization, she said COVID-19 will force other nonprofits to make monumental changes.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more (nonprofit) mergers, not with the United Way,” Troutman said. “We are going to see new nonprofits popping up... We are going to see other organizations reevaluate where they’re at.”
While individual contributions and fundraising events currently cannot be held, Troutman expressed thanks for funding the GSVUW has received.
“It’s not going to be a good year to fundraise from private sources,” she said. “We’re lucky we’ve gotten a number of large gifts.”
In addition to the CARES funds, Troutman said the GSVUW has received significant contributions from PPL, the Degenstein Foundation and Weis Markets.
“We’re so incredibly grateful,” Troutman said. “We have so many advocates in the community, advocates for our nonprofits, our schools... We could not be doing what we do without this public support, without the private support that we have.”
