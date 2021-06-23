MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have charged a 30-year-old Mifflinburg man with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children stemming from allegations his actions led to an infant being hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said the charges stem from an alleged incident May 2 along North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. Christopher M. Catherman was charged by Mifflinburg Police Officer Tracy Fetterman.
Following a Childline referral, police investigated. The infant allegedly had bleeding on the brain and blood in the spinal fluid. Additionally, doctors discovered the infant had broken ribs, which had begun to heal.
Catherman told investigators he burped the infant, which caused the infant's head to collide with his shoulder. When advised of the broken ribs, Catherman told investigators he likely held the child too tight.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.