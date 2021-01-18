NEW COLUMBIA — State Police at Milton are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly robbed the Sunoco-Quick Shop at gunpoint Sunday evening in White Deer Township.
The alleged armed robbery took place at 5:31 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Quick Shop, located at 600 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall white man wearing blue jeans, black sweatshirt, camouflaged ball cap and a white bandana, entered the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect got away with $256, police reported.
The suspect fled in a black or dark-colored pickup truck with a truck cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Milton at 570-524-2662.
