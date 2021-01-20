EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County commissioners used a portion of their Tuesday meeting to discuss changes to local elections recently endorsed by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
CCAP priorities included allowing counties additional time to pre-count mail-in ballots and moving the deadline for mail-in applications back to 15 days prior to an election. The changes would need to implemented via legislation.
The topic was broached at the online meeting by Teri Macbride of Lewisburg, who had read of the CCAP endorsements with interest and asked if Union County was actively involved with the topic.
“I’m always concerned the next election is around the corner,” Macbride said. “With the number of mail-in votes remaining high because of the pandemic, it seems that some of the legislative changes CCAP proposes would help Gregg (Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration) in the election office and all of the volunteers and election workers.”
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, acknowledged the CCAP proposals and supported some of the upgrades. He noted that he’d been in touch with Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz also served as the CCAP election committee chair.
Commissioner Jeff Reber, who also chairs the election board, said he asked Kantz for clarity earlier in the process. Reber was confident that the rules had been followed in the fall.
Macbride reiterated support for the recommendations but was unsure election matters were a local priority. She asked commissioners to work more closely with legislative officials.
Polling on Primary Election Day is set for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 18. The last day for voter registration is Monday, May 3. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 11.
Meantime, Boop hoped that “sensible people of Union County” would not cause politically motivated trouble on Inauguration Day. He did not rule out “folks from outside the area with an agenda would show up,” but said there were no indications Union County was at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.