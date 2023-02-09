Orangeville man killed in crash

ORANGE TOWNSHIP — A 73-year-old Orangeville man was killed in a crash which occurred at 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, along Rohrsburg Road, Orange Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald Hauck lost control on an icy roadway, went off the side of the road and struck a tree. The Silverado then slid down an embankment and struck another tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.