MILTON — Milton has lost a community servant who genuinely cared about the borough and its residents.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger confirmed Mayor Ed Nelson passed away early Saturday morning, May 29. He was 83, and had been serving as mayor since being appointed in 1995.
“I was notified around 8 a.m. this morning from (police) Chief (Curt) Zettlemoyer that Mayor Ed Nelson passed away early this morning,” Novinger said, on Saturday. “It’s a sad day and it was a shock to me and all of the Borough of Milton.”
Nelson was one of the first people to reach out to Novinger to offer support when she was hired as borough manager two years ago.
“I was fortunate to count on him as mayor,” she said. “I appreciated his enthusiasm for the borough.”
Zettlemoyer also noted Nelson’s dedication to the borough.
“He was great to work with,” Zettlemoyer said, of Nelson. “He really cared about the Milton community. He was supportive of community projects. He was supportive of many service organizations within the community.”
Zettlemoyer said Nelson frequently checked in at both the police department and borough office to make sure things were operating smoothly.
“He took the role of mayor very seriously, from preparing resolutions to the part many people don’t know about, performing weddings,” Zettlemoyer said. “Obviously, he cared about the officers… He is going to be missed by us.”
As a former police officer, Zettlmoyer said Nelson was cognizant of things he needed to do as a mayor, while also respecting the officers as they were conducting confidential investigations.
“If there were fires and people were displaced in the borough, he wanted a call right away so he could reach out to the Red Cross and make sure they were notified,” Zettlemoyer said, of Nelson. “Those are the type of things he felt he needed to be directly involved with.
“There were certain investigations he knew were ongoing and he let the officers work the investigations,” Zettlemoyer continued. “He had been a police officer before and he understood that.”
In addition to being dedicated to the community, Zettlemoyer described Nelson as an “overall great person” who “really, really cared about people.”
“He remembered all the little things that you were doing as an individual,” Zettlemoyer said. “He cared about your family and would ask how were the kids doing.”
Milton Borough Council Vice President Jamie Walker also remembered Nelson for the interest he showed in his family.
“Every time I saw him, no matter what the situation was, he always asked about my little boy,” Walker said. “He was a family man. He was a great man. I think the world of him.”
Walker noted he and other borough officials he spoke with Saturday morning were “heartbroken” to learn of Nelson’s passing.
“Having conversations with most of council this morning, and former borough manager (Chuck) Beck… everybody said the exact same thing,” Walker said. “Their hearts are heavy.”
Beck choked back tears as he spoke of his deep personal connection with Nelson. Beck was serving as the borough's director of Public Works when Nelson first started serving as a member of council in 1990.
"Ed and I got to be very good friends," Beck said. "It went way beyond the work environment for us... I used him as a sounding board for different things as I progressed through the borough."
He said the two often spoke in confidence with one another.
"He never broke that confidentiality and I never did with him," Beck said.
As Nelson was mayor and Beck was serving as borough manager, Beck said the two occasionally disagreed.
"We always talked things out," Beck said. "We always agreed to disagree. It never wavered our friendship when we had disagreements."
When Beck learned of Nelson's passing, he flashed back to a tragic night in the community in the early 2000s.
"There was a fire on Mahoning Street one year," Beck recalled. "There were two little boys that burned to death."
He and Nelson were standing next to one another, watching as responders worked on the scene of the house fire.
"I looked at Ed and I had tears in my eyes," Beck said. "He was crying, he looked at me and he was crying."
Beck said that instance exemplifies Nelson's compassion for others.
"Ed is a genuine person," he said. "The borough has definitely lost a very caring person, and a very dedicated person."
In a 2018 interview with The Standard-Journal, Nelson reflected on growing up in Tilton, Ill., and serving in the United States Marine Corps before settling in Milton.
While working at an IGA store in Tilton, Nelson realized he needed to do something more with his life. On March 2, 1955, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
Nelson served for four years, being stationed at various locations across the United States. After his discharge, Nelson frequently visited his friend Bill Keiser in the Milton area. The two had served together in the Marines.
“I came (to Milton) on weekends,” Nelson recounted. “One night, I met this young lady.”
While marrying the love of his life — the late Dorothy Snyder — was the primary reason Nelson chose to settle in Milton, he found many other perks to living in the community.
“There was work here,” Nelson said. “Where I was raised, they were about to shut down the GM plant, the GE plant.”
He worked at Kelly’s Texaco, in West Milton, from 1959 through 1960.
After that, Nelson served as an officer with the Milton Police Department for four years, and as a corrections officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1965 through 1988.
After retiring from the prison system, Nelson was asked to fill a vacant seat on Milton borough council. He was appointed to that seat in 1990.
After Milton Mayor “Bus” Longenberger passed away in 1995, Nelson was appointed mayor. He has been reelected to and served in the position since.
In the 2018 article, Nelson touched on community members who stepped up during the 2017 bicentennial celebration, and those who came together to form the Milton Community Pool Association to help raise funds for the pool.
“It makes you proud to be part of the community,” Nelson said. “Not being born and raised here, it really impresses me to see all of these things happen.”
He also expressed confidence in the future of the community, noting the construction of the nearby Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
“With the people we have in this community, there will be some good things happening,” Nelson said.
Novinger said council will be tasked with appointing an interim mayor to fill the remainder of Nelson’s term, through the end of the year. Democrat Tom Aber will face off against Republican Joe Moralez in a race for mayor in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.