MILTON — Volunteer firefighters from Milton were able to quickly douse a basement fire which broke out Thursday afternoon in a home along Shakespeare Avenue.
Firefighters from Milton, along with Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, were called to 1032 Shakespeare Ave. after receiving reports that the owner returned home to find smoke filling the home.
"The homeowner, she came home from work at 1:40 and, when she came in the house, she smelled and saw smoke, got out right away and called 9-1-1," Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said.
Officers with the Milton Police Department were first to arrive on scene, and confirmed smoke was coming from the home's basement.
Derr did not have immediate access to the homeowner's name. He lauded members of his department for quickly knocking down the fire.
"The engine got out real quick," Derr said. "They got there, put one (hose) line in service and knocked it down. The fire was out within a couple of minutes."
The fire was contained to a small area just inside of an exterior door leading into the basement. Derr said there was smoke damage throughout the home, which sits on the corner of of Shakespeare Avenue and Woodside Drive.
"They are definitely going to have to have (the house) cleaned," Derr said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the home to investigate the cause.
Derr said the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on scene for less than one hour.
