BLOOMSBURG — Those who attend grandstand shows at the Bloomsburg Fair will notice some big changes in 2021 as the facility is gearing up to host nationally touring automobile racing events.
Brian Wawroski, the fair’s grandstand director, confirmed that a 3/8th-mile automobile racing dirt track will be built at the fairgrounds. The venue will host a race for the United States Auto Club (USAC) AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Sunday, June 20.
For several years, Wawroski said the fair board and members of the public have been speaking about the potential return of automobile racing to Bloomsburg.
A half-mile horse racing track at the facility — on which the grandstand shows are now held — hosted a race for the NASCAR Cup series in 1953. Herb Thomas won that event.
According to the website ultimateracinghistory.com, various midget and sprint car races were held at the fairgrounds between 1946 and 1985.
Race winners include Bill Holland, Roy Graham, Eddie Sachs, Jiggs Peters, Johnny Kay, Al Keller, Hank Rogers and Nick Fornoro Jr.
Wawroski said the new track will incorporate the existing horse race track, with the front stretch to be situated along the main grandstands. He hopes horse racing will be able to continue at the venue as well.
According to Wawroski, the fair is working with USAC Director Levi Jones and BJ Birtwell, of Birwell’s Armory Agency of Texas, to design and build the track.
As private fair funding is being used to build the facility, Wawroski would not comment on the cost of the project.
“All the fencing will be upgraded to meet USAC standards,” he said, adding that lighting for the facility is still be designed.
According to Wawroski, the stage which is currently located across from the main grandstands and used for entertainment during the fair must be removed in order to accommodate the new track.
A temporary stage will be brought in for use by entertainers in front of the grandstands during the fair.
Wawroski said the fair became connected with Jones and USAC through Birtwell, which built the track for an off-road jamboree held at the fairgrounds in 2019.
“They mentioned they have a close tie with USAC, building tracks for USAC,” Wawroski said. “Levi came in and it’s been a good relationship. They are very interested in Bloomsburg and that’s a good thing.”
Design work for the new track is ongoing.
“We have the track (location) marked,” Wawroski said. “It is in the floodplain... We are going through the permitting process right now.
“There is some things we can do without permitting,” he continued. “The goal is to have the track cut yet this winter, and then start doing the retaining (wall) and fencing next spring.”
Wawroski expects the track to feature competitive racing.
“One thing we discussed with Levi and the group was we wanted a racy track,” he said. “We wanted a track that was good for the fans and good for the racers. We wanted three grooves... Through design and still designing it (it will meet that criteria).”
In addition to the June 20 race, Wawroski expects the facility will host 10 to 12 races each year. At this point, he cannot yet announce any other events to be held at the facility.
“We are hoping, hoping to bring a race back the last Saturday of the fair,” Wawroski said.
The 2021 Bloomsburg Fair is scheduled for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.
Wawroski said USAC will be promoting its sprint car race at the facility, along with some regional USAC events.
“Our goal is to have a race or two prior to (June 20),” he said. “We’re not weekly racers. We don’t want to compete with Port Royal, Williams Grove and Selinsgrove.”
The facility’s current grandstand capacity is 5,500, and Wawroski expects a full house for the June 20 event.
“I think this is going to be a tremendous good blow to the community,” he said. “The economic impact, generally that’s one of the things about this project... The economic impact for the town itself will come form taxes that’s collected, from amusement, restaurants, hotels, car washes, campgrounds.”
Wawroski said there’s a general excitement surrounding automobile racing returning to the fairgrounds.
“It seems to be very positive, from the racing community obviously,” he said. “They are anxious to come back to the Bloomsburg Fair... From the general public, I haven’t heard any complaints.”
According to a press release issued on the USAC website, the June 20 event at Bloomsburg will be the final round of the series’ Eastern Storm Tour, being held June 15-20 at tracks across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In addition to the race in Bloomsburg, the series will be in action Thursday, June 17, at the Selinsgrove Speedway. The race at that half-mile dirt track will mark the first appearance by the USAC sprint cars there since Mitch Smith won at the track in 1971.
The complete Eastern Storm schedule for USAC sprint cars features: June 15, Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville; June 16, Bridgesport Speedway, Swedesboro, N.J.; June 17, Selinsgrove Speedway, Selinsgrove; June 19, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal; and June 20, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg.
