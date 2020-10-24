WILLIAMSPORT — Travel I-180 through Williamsport and it's hard to miss the walkers, runners and bikers utilizing the Susquehanna River Walk & Timber Trail along the levee system that overlooks the southern edge of the city.
Did you know that trail is part of a four-mile loop, which crosses the West Branch of the Susquehanna River into South Williamsport, and connects with the Susquehanna Bikeway-Indian Park Connector for an additional 6.4 miles of paved trail?
The trails cover land in four municipalities – Williamsport, South Williamsport, Loyalsock Township and Montoursville — and feature some tremendous views of the river and passes by Riverfront Park in Loyalsock Township. There, you can add additional mileage through the forested island of Canfield Island, home to the James P. Bressler Heritage Trail.
The connector features its own biking lane along Greevey Road, something not too common in Pennsylvania. Biking lanes are somewhat prevalent in larger municipalities and cities, where bicyclists are a bit more welcome than in the largely rural settings of Central Pa.
Alana Jajko, director of communication and outreach with the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, said trails throughout Central Pa. are seeing an uptick in usage since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I can tell you that the trails within the Susquehanna Greenway and throughout the state have been busier than ever since COVID-19 began," she said. "With the start of the pandemic, people began to seek safe alternatives for their down time, and outdoor recreation became one of the activities that people could engage in while maintaining social distance recommendations. The connected trail network of the greater Williamsport area was no exception.
"One of our board advisors who frequents the Susquehanna Riverwalk counted 163 people during a two-mile walk this summer. We are just so lucky to live in a region with easy access to parks and trails that could accommodate the growing interest in outdoor recreation this year."
The Susquehanna River Walk & Timber Trail features several historical kiosks and even a "woodhick" sculpture by Pam Madai Barner, a Muncy artist. Much of the area's timber history is detailed, as well as information regarding the wildlife visitors may encounter.
First envisioned in 2000, the project was completed in 2009, and cost $2.5 million. Entry ramps to the bridges at Market Street (Route 15) and Maynard Street, signage, benches and more enhance the trail and experience for visitors, whether on foot or two wheels. The Lumber Heritage Region had a hand in some of the amenities along the Timber Trail.
The cost of the project was funded through federal and state grants administered by PennDOT and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Heading east into Loyalsock Township, the trail continues into the borough of Montoursville and Indian Park, which features a lake, picnic pavilions, ballfields and more. A tunnel connects the trail under I-180 near the park.
Ample parking allows access to the trails from Montoursville to Williamsport and across the river into South Williamsport. Easy access to the trail is available at Indian Park, and even in the north corner of the Walmart parking lot. There is also parking at Riverfront Park along Greevey Road, and in Williamsport, along I-180 east at the Hepburn/Via Bella Street exit.
